J&K Police Asks Locals To Check Vehicles Amid 'sticky Bomb' Threat Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

Following a major success after the Jammu and Kashmir police averted a suspected terror plot by taking down a Pakistani drone equipped with sticky bombs, the police have now advised the people of Kathua district to check their vehicles before turning them on or leaving their houses. This came in view of the sticky bombs threat that looms over the valley ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

Making an announcement about the same, a policeman was seen using a police control room vehicle using their public announcement systems for making announcements to the general public. The announcement clearly asks the residents to inspect their vehicles before starting them when left in open places. People have been also advised to check fuel tanks and vehicle parts made of iron for sticky or magnetic materials.

”We request drivers and conductors of passenger vehicles to check their vehicles and buses thoroughly before starting them", the policeman said through the speakers in the border town of Hiranagar area. Further informing them about the recovery of sticky bombs from a Pakistani drone, the officer added,

”These (magnetic and sticky bombs) are used to cause damage to vehicles. You are requested to thoroughly check vehicles, particularly before starting them in the morning."

The local residents have been also asked to report any suspicious activity in the area which would help in averting any major terror attack.

North Korea-made drone taken down with sticky bombs in it

Earlier on Sunday, a North Korea-made drone sent from Pakistan was taken down by J&K police in the Talli Hariya Chak area close to the International Border. Following that, a payload of seven magnetic or sticky bombs and an equal number of under-barrel launcher grenades were recovered from the drone.

Notably. the drone was the third of its kind sent from Pakistan with a payload of arms and ammunition in the Jammu sector since June 2020. This comes at a time devotees will be gathered in number for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, which starts on June 30.

Concerning the same, while security arrangements are being monitored closely, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday also held a high-level meeting of civil and police administration to take stock of arrangements made for the yatra.

Image: PTI