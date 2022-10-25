J&K Police Assures Security To Kashmiri Pandit Families In Shopian As They Move To Jammu

As the Kashmiri Pandits families are moving from Chowdari Gund in the Shopian district to Jammu as an annual affair, the Jammu and Kashmir police officials have informed Republic that adequate security arrangements have been made for the Kashmiri Pandits families living in the region. Notably, bulletproof bunkers have been installed for the security of the minorities living in the area.

This comes days after Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot in the Chowdari Gund area of J&K's Shopian earlier in October. Speaking about the security of the minority community, police officials informed that adequate security has been made for the Kashmiri Pandits in Shopian's Chowdari Gund and nearby areas. The Shopian district SP herself visited the families and assured them of security. Accordingly, bulletproof bunkers have been installed for the security of the minorities living in the area.

It is pertinent to mention that some of the Kashmiri Pandits families living in Chowdari Gund said that as an annual affair, they were moving to Jammu on the eve of Diwali and would stay there till the time of winter.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in his orchard

Puran Krishan Bhat, the father of the two school-going children, a girl who studies in class 7 and a younger boy who is in class 5, was shot dead by the terrorists while working in the orchard of his residence in the Chowdari Gund of the Shopian district. Bhat, along with his family had lived in the area for years.

The Kashmiri Pandit received bullet injuries in the terror attack after which he was rushed to the district hospital in Shopian. According to police sources, it was reported that the terror-outfit Al-Badr claimed responsibility for the attack.

It is pertinent to mention that Kashmiri Pandit migrants and Jammu-based reserved category employees have been protesting to press for relocation from Kashmir to Jammu after a string of such attacks in recent months in the valley.