J&K Police Books Notorious LeT Terrorist Under Public Safety Act

Jammu and Kashmir police have booked a terrorist allegedly associated with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Bandipora district on Friday under the Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978.

The accused has been identified as Maqsood Ahmad Malik, resident of Chimti Bandeya Argam of Bandipora district.

A senior police officer from north Kashmir's Bandipora unit told Republic that the accused was working for LeT in Bandipora.

Maqsood was already booked several times for his alleged involvement in various terror activities. A top police official told Republic that on Friday (August 18), Bandipora police booked him again for his alleged continuous involvement in terrorist activities across north Kashmir under the Public Safety Act after obtaining a formal detention order from competent authorities and lodged Maqsood in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.