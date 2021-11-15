Last Updated:

J&K Police Busts Fake SIM Card Racket In Baramulla, Nabs 3 Persons

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three persons in Baramulla district, busting a racket involved in obtaining mobile SIM cards on fake documents, officials said Monday.

Press Trust Of India

A police spokesman said incriminating material was recovered from the possession of the three arrested persons.

"Police have busted a fake SIM card racket in Baramulla town," he said The spokesman said further investigation in the matter is underway. 

