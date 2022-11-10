J&K Police Busts JeM Terror Module; 3 Arrested With Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police busted a huge terror module of the terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) with the arrest of three suspected operatives and also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu.

According to J&K police officials, the terror module was busted in a chance operation wherein they seized arms and ammunition including three AK assault rifles, one pistol and six grenades from an oil tanker in the Narwal area of Jammu. The module was assigned the task of transporting the weapons to Kashmir. Notably, these weapons were sent by a Pakistani handler from across the border.

JeM terror module busted in Jammu

As per the police, Mohd Yaseen, the driver of the oil tanker and his associated Farhan Faroof and Farooq Ahmad were arrested on Tuesday when they got into a scuffle with a J&K police team who was managing traffic on the highway, after being told not to park their truck on the road. The arrested accused hailed from the Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama.

Following their arrests, a signal was to the police stations from where the accused hailed regarding their involvement in any other case. "It came to the notice that the driver (Yaseen) is involved in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) registered at Awantipora police station and is associated with JeM," a police spokesperson said, PTI reported.

After sustained interrogation, the driver Yaseen disclosed that they came to Jammu to pick up the weapons at the behest of a JeM handler in Pakistan-- Shahbaaz. According to the police, Yaseen, further added that they assigned the task to transport and hand over the weapons to a terrorist in Kashmir.

"Yaseen also confessed that he had concealed a consignment of arms and ammunition in the oil tanker. Upon this, the tanker was again searched in the presence of a magistrate and the recoveries made thereof include three AK-56 rifles, one pistol, nine magazines, 191 rounds of ammunition and six grenades," the police spokesperson said, PTI reported.

