J&K Police Detain 12 Rohingyas In Ramban; Arrested Individuals Sent To Holding Centres

In the latest development from the union territory, the Jammu and Kashmir police have detained 12 Rohingya Muslims in Jammu's Ramban district on Friday. As informed by officials, the Rohingyas had arrived at the Dar village in Gool tehsil as part of a Tablighi Jamaat group for religious purposes and were reportedly residing in mosques.

However, the police after receiving the input of their whereabouts immediately went to the place and arrested all of them. All of them have been sent to detention.

While the police have identified all the 12 Rohingyas, they have been sent to a holding centre in the Hiranagar area of Kathua district, where their documents will be verified and later they will be deported to their native countries. The Hiranagar holding centre is basically an immigration detention centre used by the Jammu and Kashmir administration under the Foreigners' Act for housing any person including Rohingya Muslims for illegally entering the union territory.

12 Rohingyas identified

Speaking about the 12 Rohingyas, they have been identified Ameer Hakam, Jaffar Alam, Mohammed Noor, Abul Hasan, Mohammed Alam, Noor Ameen, Noor Hussain, Sayeed Hossain, Mohammed Salim, Mohammed Ismail, Kamal Hussain, and Mustafa Hussain and were staying as refugees in Bhatindi and Narwal in Jammu for eight years.

Notably, this came almost after a year when around 169 illegal immigrant Rohingyas were sent to the same centre that too just after it was set up.

Image: PTI