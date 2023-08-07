J&K Police, Indian Army Foil Infiltration Bid In Poonch, Two Terrorists Killed

In a big breakthrough for the security forces, Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army in a joint operation foiled an infiltration bid in Digwar sector of Poonch district. Two terrorists have been gunned down in the operation. Huge cache of weapons and Pakistani currencies have been recovered from the spot.

Top sources informed Republic that out of the two terrorists killed, one has been identified as Munir Hussain. Sharing that Munir hails from the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials further noted that he had exfiltrated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 1993 and was actively involved in pushing terrorists into the Indian territory since then.

A senior officer from the J&K police told Republic, “Munir was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen when he exfiltrated to Pakistan, but soon after crossing over to the other side, he got involved with all terror groups that were infiltrating terrorists from terror camps in POK to India. He was behind pushing over a thousand terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Poonch and Rajouri districts in India.”

A senior Army officer added that the operation was carried out on the intelligence input generated by Jammu and Kashmir police. The officer added that they had information that Munir was infiltrating a group of highly trained terrorists into the Indian territory to carry out major terror strikes in J&K’s Poonch district.