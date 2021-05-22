J&K Police Induct 'Black Panther' Command Control Vehicles To Monitor Anti-terror Ops

On May 19, two specially designed vehicles were inducted into Jammu and Kashmir Police for its Anti-Terror Operations in the Union Territory.

“The command vehicles are equipped with all modern gadgets which would be extremely useful during different anti-insurgency operations. The safety of our officers and jawans is our top priority and providing additional secure mobility and safety gears would surely increase the efficiency and capabilities of our dedicated force, working on the anti-terror front,” the DGP said.

J&K: 'Black Panther' command control vehicles inducted

He also added that the vehicles would be used as a communication-cum-operational hub during any emergency, particularly in anti-terrorist operations. The vehicle is bulletproof, having high-resolution CCTV/PTZ cameras providing a 360” view of the area while sitting inside the vehicle and is also suitable for the comfortable stay of officers/officials during the time of operations.

The idea of bringing these modern state of art vehicles for smooth conduct of Anti-Terror Operations is the brainchild of IPS Officer Sujit Kumar who is at present posted as DIG, North Kashmir Range who feels that this will take the operations of Jammu and Kashmir Police to a next level and soon advanced version of this will be available.

“Command and control vehicle concept is active in developed countries. When we have operations here in Jammu and Kashmir we have multiple agencies involved in the operation and for coordination, we need a system so that things can be coordinated in a better way. Black Panther enables the agencies to manage the operation from the spot, even operations can be streamed live as this vehicle is IP enabled. With this the operations can be closely monitored as this is a bullet-proof vehicle,” he said.

IPS Mohita Sharma who is at present posted as Superintendent of Police, North Jammu told Republic World, “This vehicle is having pneumatic mast which can go up to 35-40 metres with a 360-degree rotating camera equipped with 42x zoom along with an interactive screen with access to the internet making it connected to Headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir Police for real-time monitoring of the ongoing Anti-Terror Operation. Even quadcopter can also be added to this vehicle giving it three-way approach for the operation making it clear like a mirror”.

She further added that “Black Panther” can be accessed from a mobile phone. “Police Zone and Range Headquarters are connected to it and can remotely monitor what's going on the ground when an operation is launched. Security of this vehicle is manned by individual servers and only we have access to this server making it secure,” she added.

(Image: PTI-Representative)