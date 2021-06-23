J&K Police Inspector Killed By Terrorists In Nowgam; Mehbooba Mufti Expresses Condolences

In a shocking incident, Jammu & Kashmir Police Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar succumbed to bullet injuries after terrorists opened fires in the Kanipora area of Srinagar on Tuesday. Following this incident, IG Kashmir along with DIG Central Kashmir reached the spot. As per reports, the Police Inspector suffered a bullet injury after terrorists fired on him near the Kanipora area. Following this, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police Inspector killed in Nowgam, J&K

Strongly condemn the barbaric killing of @JmuKmrPolice inspector Parvaiz Ahmad. This senseless violence only brings miseries & doesn’t lead us anywhere. My sympathies & solidarity with the family of the braveheart & prayers for the departed soul. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 22, 2021

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that she strongly condemned the barbaric killing of the J&K Police Inspector. Taking to her official Twitter handle, she said that this senseless violence only brings miseries and will never lead us anywhere. "My sympathies and solidarity with the family of the braveheart and prayers for the departed soul," Mehbooba Mufti added.

After Dar Police Inspector was killed in a terrorist attack, BJP Kashmir Unit condemned the killing of Parvaiz Ahmad Dar. BJP youth leader and Kashmir Media Incharge Manzoor Bhat said, "I pay my humble tribute to him for his sacrifice and stand in solidarity with their families. His sacrifice must not go in vain."

Earlier on Monday, three LeT terrorists were neutralised including top Commander Mudasir Pandit, who was involved in the killing of 3 policemen and 4 others, in an encounter by security forces in Sopore of Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla district. "Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in the killing of three policemen, two councillors and two civilians recently and accused of several other terror crimes was killed in Sopore encounter," added IGP Kashmir.

(Image: ANI, PTI, Republicworld.com)