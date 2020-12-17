J&K Police Makes Arrests In Connection With Assassination Of Advocate Syed Babar Qadri

The Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) have arrested duo detainees from Central Jail in Srinagar after their names surfaced in the assassination of advocate Syed Babar Qadri. As per the sources within the police department, it has taken the custody of duo from Central Jail Srinagar, in connection with Babar Qadri assassination case (FIR Number 62/2020 u/s 302 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act and 16/18 UAPA) registered in Police Station Lal Bazar in Srinagar on September 24, 2020.

The duo has been identified as Muneer Aziz War of Hatmulla, Kupwara and Tawseef Ahmed Shah of Parimpora (outskirts of Srinagar), both of them were under detention at Central Jail, Srinagar. Police sources, who do not want to be identified said that while investigating the murder case of Advocate Qadri, they have arrested three persons who are identified as Shahid Shafi Mir of Khanyar in Srinagar, Zahid Farooq Khan of Nowhatta in Srinagar and Asif Bhat of Rehmania Colony, Srinagar. All three are accused of the murder of Qadri.

He said that the trio while making the statement before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) said that they received directions from two criminals lodged in central jail for the killing of Qadri.

Both the criminals, Tauseef and Muneer are now with the JKP as it took over their custody after the court's orders to ascertain whether the trio who has levelled allegations against them are correct or not.

READ | Jammu And Kashmir Records Over 57 Percent Polling In 7th Phase Of DDC Elections

READ | Lt Governor Reviews Implementation Of PMDP Projects In Jammu And Kashmir

Babar Qadri killing

On September 24, gunmen fired upon Qadri around 6:25 pm from a point-blank range, killing him on the spot.

Qadri, a resident of Srinagar’s Hawal area, had been practising law in Jammu and Kashmir for more than a decade. He also took part in TV debates as a panellist. His social media posts often generated controversies. In his last Facebook video, Qadri had accused Bar Association lawyers of planning to kill him. Qadri had also accused Mian Qayoom of using terrorists and Pakistani agencies to stifle opposition within the Bar and turning it into an extension of Geelani’s Hurriyat faction. He had also criticized senior lawyers for sending their children to the US and other foreign countries to study while provoking the children of the common citizens to pick up guns and stones.

(Image: PTI)

READ | Imtiaz Ali Meets Jammu And Kashmir Governor, Discusses Plans To Promote Local Talent

READ | Jammu And Kashmir: Panel Constituted For Setting Up OSCs For Protection Of Women From Sexual Abuse