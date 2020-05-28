J&K Police Nabs Two Hizbul Operatives In Handwara Hours After Pulwama Terror Attempt

Just hours after security forces destroyed a vehicle fitted with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Pulwama, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested two Hizbul terror associates and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. The two have been identified as Asif Ahmad Dar and Muzamil Ahmad Peer and two pistols, two pistol magazines and 20 pistol rounds have been recovered.

The two men have been said to be OGWs (Overground workers) of the Pakistan-backed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and been apprehended by the Handwara Police.

According to police statement, "On the basis of reliable information regarding the movement of ANEs, Handwara police along with 30RR Langate and 92 BN CRPF laid a Naka at Panditpora Kralgund. During checking of the Vehicles and Pedestrians, two suspicious persons on seeing the Naka checking tried to escape from the spot but chased and apprehended by the Naka parties."

FIR registered

The police said it has filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act and UAPA in Kralgund police station and the matter is under investigation. These OGW's were active since 2018 and have worked for many Hizbul cadres. They have carried out many financial transactions for Hizbul cadres, transported huge amounts of arms and ammunition to other parts of the Kashmir Valley, and were also providing logistic support and shelter to active militants operating in the area.

A major tragedy was averted after security forces recovered and defused a 45-kg improvised explosive device (IED) from a Santro car in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday early morning.

Police said the IED was recovered by a joint team of security forces, including J&K police, 44-Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF after the vehicle, a white Santro car, with a fake registration number, was signalled to stop at a checkpoint(yesterday late evening at Rajpora Pulwama), but it tried to accelerate and go through the barricade.

