J&K: Police Officer Shot Dead By Terrorists In Pulwama, Probe Underway

In a shocking development, a police officer was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Officials on Saturday informed that terrorists abducted the police officer from inside his home and shot him dead. The attack on Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir took place at Samboora in the Pampore area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to the J&K Police, sub-inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir was on leave when terrorists abducted him from his residence. Following this, Mir was taken to the paddy fields, where he was shot dead. The police officer was found in paddy fields at Samboora.

#BREAKING | Bullet-ridden body of police officer recovered by police from J&K's Pulwama; identified as Farooq Ahmad Mir, shot dead by terrorists inside his homehttps://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/2LgfUXzVkf — Republic (@republic) June 18, 2022

As per the officials, Mir was posted in the IRP 23rd Battalion at CTC Lethpora. The bullet-ridden body of the police personnel was recovered by police in Pulwama, with an initial bullet wound near the heart. The police have now registered a case and taken up the investigation into the killing of the officer.

Martyred J&K police officer Saifullah Qadri's killer eliminated

The killing of J&K police officer Farooq Ahmad Mir comes amid rising tensions in the valley over targeted killings. It is pertinent to note that the security forces, earlier this week, eliminated a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist involved in the killing of two J&K Police personnel, including cop Saifullah Qadri, and injuring his 9-year-old daughter.

"LeT terrorist Adil Parray of Ganderbal who was involved in the killing of two JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam & Saifullah Qadri in Anchar Soura & injuring a 9-year-old girl, killed in a chance encounter with a small team of Police," said Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir. IGP Kumar had further informed that 100 terrorists have been killed in the valley since January 2022. Following this, Lashkar-e-Taiba's offshoot TRF had released a statement, stating that they would avenge Adil's death.

