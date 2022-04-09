J&K Police Registers Case Against People Behind 'terror Sloganeering' At Jamia Masjid

A day after protests erupted at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar where people were seen carrying out 'anti-India' and 'Azadi' slogans, the Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case in the matter and further initiated action against those accused of carrying out terror sloganeering at the masjid.

Notably, this came after a group of people was seen chanting terror slogans and hailing Zakir Musa, India's most wanted terrorist near the masjid further inciting violent situations. According to reports, while a case has been registered in the incident, the police have also made a few arrests. An FIR (number 16/2022 u/s 447, 124-A) has been filed at the Nowhatta Police Station.

Apart from that, raids have been also carried out for nabbing the instigators of the incident that took place on Friday afternoon.

What happened at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid?

The incident took place after the prayers of the first Friday of Ramzan when some people allegedly started chanting Azadi slogans and anti-India slogans instigating mob violence at the masjid. Stones were also pelted at the J&K police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel deployed outside the masjid. Later, the forces had to intervene and bring the situation under control by dispersing the crowd.

The masjid was recently opened for prayers last month after remaining shut for 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is pertinent to mention that the incident comes at a time when the valley has been witnessing a series of attacks on security personnel and immigrant workers followed by terrorist activities.

Image: Republic World