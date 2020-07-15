J&K Police Rescue BJP Leader Mehraj-U-Din Malla Within 12 Hrs Of Abduction In Sopore

Within 12 hours of launching a manhunt, the Jammu-Kashmir police on Wednesday, rescued BJP leader Mehraj-U-Din Malla who was kidnapped outside his residence in J&K's Sopore district, by an unknown person, earlier in the day. Malla serves as a vice president of the Municipal Committee (MC) Watergam Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The armed forces in coordination with the Jammu-Kashmir police had launched a manhunt after the incident.

BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir kidnapped by terrorists; forces launch manhunt

Recent terror attacks

A week ago, BJP leader Sheikh Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed and brother Umar Bashir were injured when terrorists opened fire on them outside Bari's shop near police station Bandipora at around 9 pm on Wednesday. They were rushed to the district hospital where they succumbed to injuries. Police said that two Lashkar terrorists - Abid Haqqani from Papchan area of Bandipora and a Pakistani terrorist, were identified as the shooters. 9 Police officers who were sanctioned for Bari's personal security were not present during the shooting and have since been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Similarly, on July 1, terrorists attacked a joint Naka party of Jammu and Kashmir police and 179 battalion of CRPF deployed in Model Town area of Sopore in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. The terrorist fired indiscriminately on the joint Naka party injuring 4 CRPF personnel and a civilian. While all five injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospital, the civilian and one CRPF jawan succumbed to their injuries. The other three jawans s have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital.

5 terrorists killed, 6 apprehended in 24 hrs: IGP Kashmir

In the meantime, the 3-year-old child who was accompanying his grandfather to buy some milk when the terrorist attacked, was rescued by a Jammu and Kashmir policeman while risking his life during ongoing firing by the terrorists. Sources told Republic Media Network that Intelligence Agencies have identified the two terrorists - one hailing from Pakistan behind the attack. This is a second attack on the civilians by the terrorist in the last one week in Kashmir Valley - a 5-year-old boy was shot dead in Anantnag. In 2020 alone, more than 130 terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces in various operations across the newly carved Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Power curtailment in Kashmir to reduce by 6-8 hours during winter; 10 projects inaugurated

Bhopal sex racket: Accused 'Pyare Miyan' arrested in J&K for allegedly raping 5 minors