J&K Police Seize 573 Kgs Of Poppy Straw From Kashmir-bound Tanker; One Arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday seized around 573 kgs of poppy straw (Bhukki) from a Kashmir-bound tanker and arrested one person in the connection. According to police officials, the tanker which was on its way to Kashmir was seized near the Rajbagh area in the Kathua district of Jammu.

After locating the tanker, the driver of the tanker was arrested and the tanker was also seized by the police who found sacks of poppy straws from it. According to Republic sources, the J&K police had received certain intel inputs of poppy straws being smuggled into the valley following which it launched a campaign. An investigation is presently underway in the matter.

Notably, as the drug menace continues to grow over the past few years in the valley, the smuggling of poppy has also increased in the past few years as it is one of the easily available drugs. Keeping in view the rise in drug smuggling in the valley, the J&K police continued its crackdown and busted the smuggling racket on Wednesday night.

Poppy seized from drug smugglers in Jammu

This incident came just a few days after three drug smugglers were arrested in Jammu's Samba district. The police also recovered around 40 kilograms of poppy straws from their possession.

The incident took place at the Mansar Morh where the police party intercepted a truck and found 40kgs of poppy packed inside two plastic sacks. The two accused, identified as Anil Kumar, Deep Kumar, and Harjeet Singh were arrested and the vehicle was also seized.

