J&K Police To Be Deployed In Key Forward LoC Areas To Foil Infiltration Bids: Officials

Amid heightened attempts of infiltration by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC), Jammu and Kashmir police will be deployed in key forward areas along the LoC in the Jammu region to foil infiltration bids in case terrorists manage to slip through the Army's anti-infiltration grid.

J&K police will man some traditional points or possible routes of infiltration to hideouts after infiltration by terrorists, acting as the second line of defence.

A senior police official informed Republic that the decision has been taken after an increase in attempts of pushing terrorists from across the border. Officials informed that multiple joint operations have been successful along the LoC, which were launched based on the inputs of J&K police. Now with the deployment of the J&K police in the forward area, authorities hope to add an extra layer of vigil to the anti-infiltration grid of the Indian Army.

Noting that the Indian Army will be primarily responsible for guarding the country’s border, another official from the J&K police said that the police have been roped in for the programme to ensure that the expertise of local cops can be used to thwart any attempt of terrorists to sneak into the hinterland.

It is pertinent to mention that a group of Pakistani terrorists that allegedly infiltrated from across the border have carried out three terror attacks in Rajouri and Poonch, in which 17 people, including 10 jawans, have been killed this year.

Over 20 terrorists have been killed by security forces in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi in over a dozen operations launched in the past six months. Majority of terrorists killed were reportedly Pakistani nationals or those settled in Pakistan for long and were instrumental in destabilising peace in the Valley.

Providing security updates, DG, J&K police, Dilbag Singh, on Wednesday, September 6, informed that currently there are three distinct groups comprising a total of 9-12 terrorists operating in the region. Out of these, three have already been eliminated, and search is on to nab the remaining, he shared.

"These terrorists typically attempt to move towards other regions in Kashmir, specifically Shopian and Kulgam. Notably, a list of foreign terrorists operating in the Valley has been compiled, increasing the likelihood that some of these individuals may be affiliated with these groups," he added.