J&K Police's Crackdown On Terror Funding Continues; Search On For 'terror Financier'

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's crackdown against terror financing in J&K continued for the second day on Sunday, August 21 after massive raids were conducted in Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch district in connection to a major terror funding hawala racket. The raids came after two people, Abdul Hamid Mir and Mohammad Yaseen were arrested for allegedly routing money to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr.

According to the latest reports, following the arrest of the two suspects, the name of another person, Syed, came up in the investigation. Syed who is said to be a terror financier has gone into hiding after Mir and Yaseen's arrest. In this regard, the raids are being conducted at some unknown places and are being led by an SDPO rank officer.

It is pertinent to note that the terror financing module of Lashkar and Al-Badr has been pushing crores of rupees for carrying out terrorist activities across the country including Jammu and Kashmir.

Major crackdown on J&K terror financing

On Saturday, the Jammu Police carried out multiple raids across the Poonch district in a bid to expose the route of terror finance in India that is being sponsored via South Africa.

In connection to this, several locations linked to hawala operator Abdul Hamid Mir were raided by Jammu Police.

The two Hawala operators including Abdul Hamid Mir and Mohammad Yasin were arrested from a bus stand in Jammu and Delhi respectively with lakhs of rupees in their possession.

According to sources, both the accused are said to be a part of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al-Badr’s “terror financing” module and used to push money for terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. These outfits were using hawala channels from South Africa as the money was sent to different cities including Mumbai, Surat, and New Delhi by using various channels and was further circulated to parts of Jammu and Kashmir to fund the activities of terror groups.