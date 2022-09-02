J&K: Rajouri And Poonch Placed On High Alert Over Presence Of 2-3 Splinter Terror Groups

Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts were placed on high alert Friday over possible terror threats. According to sources, two to three splinter terrorist groups are currently present in the area.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that movements of the splinter terror groups are being followed and tracked. According to sources, the entire region is on high alert.

The security of vital installations in the area has been beefed up. Police officials said, “Two-three splinter terror groups in Pir Panjal are on our radar. We are following them regularly and they will be naturalized soon.”

The DIG of Poonch-Rajouri Range Haseeb Mughal reportedly said that the terrorists would be eliminated soon. He also asked people to share information regarding suspicious movements or objects with security forces for quick action.

As per reports, cordon and search operations are being conducted almost every day under high alert.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

