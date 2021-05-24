J&K: Rs 50 Crore Worth Heroin Seized In Kupwara; Accused Associated With Lashkar-e-Toiba

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said that the narco module busted on Sunday was on forces radar for the past few weeks and more chains and links related to the case will be identified during the investigation. Police said 8 kgs of Heroin has been recovered from the one arrested person which has a market value of Rs 50 Crore.

Accused drug module associated with Pakistan

Addressing a press conference Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Kupwara Dr. G.V Sundeep said that the busted narco module was in close touch with Pakistan-based operatives and the accused apprehended was tasked to smuggle drugs into the valley to extend financial support to the militant outfits in Kashmir valley.

Flanked by top police officials, the SSP said that this particular narco module was under forces radar for the past few weeks and some suspected places were also searched but finally, on Sunday evening the teams following them were able to apprehend the accused.

He said that the accused has been arrested along with a huge consignment of 8 kilograms of heroin having a market value of Rs 50 crore.

The SSP said that the accused was in touch with Pakistan-based militants and was tasked to extend help to the militants within the Kashmir valley adding that these drug consignments are moved to convert them into money.

He informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe this case further and more arrests and links of this chain are expected to come to the fore during the further course of the investigation.

Less infiltration, more narcotics operation

The district police chief said that this year infiltration has been very negligible but there have been more attempts to send drugs to make the flow of money without a move of money.

He further informed that a total of 32 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in NDPS acts in which around 40 to 45 accused people have been arrested.

"In all these cases a total of 28 Kilograms of heroin has been recovered having a market value of Rs 120 crore", he said

