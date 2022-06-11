J&K: Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra; Cordon And Search Ops Underway In Samba

Security has been beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Amarnath Yatra that will commence later this month after an almost 2-year-long hiatus. J&K security forces remain on high alert and have been carrying out massive cordon and search operations in the border areas of J&K's Samba district. Security forces, including J&K police and CRPF personnel, are also conducting awareness campaigns urging locals to remain vigilant.

Police have informed locals that they should report any suspicious drone activity in particular and have asked them to remain alert for sticky bomb threats. The search operations are being carried out on the basis of specific intelligence inputs received by the security forces to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage for the Amarnath Yatris. The Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 30.

Security forces informed said that people need to be aware in wake of the recent happenings, be it the drone activities along the international borders or sticky bomb threats.

It is pertinent to mention here that ahead of the Amarnath Yatra several incidents of increased activity along the international border have been reported, with security forces downing UAVs and recovering explosives.

Recent instances of drone activities in J&K

In a recent incident, on June 9, a drone coming from the Pakistani side was observed by BSF troops in the Arnia area of RS Pura sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone had hardly crossed the international border when the alert BSF troops opened fire. The troops had fired eight rounds at the drone, following which, it returned immediately. The drone was at a height of 300 meters when fired upon.

Prior to that, on the night of June 6, BSF officials observed drone activity in the Kanachak area of Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF officials recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the drone. The location from where an IED was recovered by the security forces is one of the isolated places near the Ring Road of Jammu. The Pakistani drone came 4.67 km inside the Indian Territory to drop three sticky bombs.

On Saturday, security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) discovered an IED in the Putkha neighbourhood of Baramulla's Sopore. Security officers have cordoned off the area, and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) crew have successfully defused the explosive.

Amarnath Yatra to begin on June 30

The Amarnath Yatra is set to begin on June 30 after a two-year hiatus due to restrictions caused by the COVID pandemic.

Pilgrims will undertake the 43-day annual Amarnath Yatra from two routes: the classic 48-kilometer Nunwan in Pahalgam, and the 14-kilometer Baltal in Ganderbal, both in central Kashmir.

Previously, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh paid a visit to the Amarnath Yatra transit camps at Mir Bazaar, Walnut Factory, and Lamber in Qazigund district, south Kashmir, and Ramban district, Jammu, to assess security measures ahead of the Yatra which will host thousands of pilgrims. The police head also went over security measures at other locations, such as the Navyug tunnel that connects Qazigund and Banihal, and requested updates from security deployments on the arrangements and area dominance along the national route.