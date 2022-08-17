J&K: Security Forces Bust Terrorist Hideout In Shopian; Recover Arms And Ammunition

A day after a Kashmiri Pandit was killed by unknown terrorists, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Kutpora are aof Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir and seized arms and ammunition.

Providing the details, the Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday took to Twitter and said that the forces carried out the operation on the basis of specific inputs of terrorist presence in the area. During this while, the terrorists hurled grenades at the search party to which the forces retaliated and opened fire. While taking an advantage of the darkness, the terrorists managed to escape, the J&K Police team and the security forces, however, managed to bust the terrorist hideout and seized arms and ammunition from a house.

On specific input Security Forces launched a CASO in Kutpora, #Shopian. During search, #terrorists lobbed grenades on the search party. Search party also retaliated. However terrorists escaped due to darkness. Police & SFs busted a #hideout inside a house & recovered Arms/Amns. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 17, 2022

Notably, this came at a time when the situation in Shopian remains tense due to the targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit on Tuesday. Locals and social activists are also protesting against the J&K administration over its failure in protecting the community from terror attacks.

Kashmiri Pandit killed in a suspected terrorist attack

Earlier on Tuesday, a Kashmiri Pandit identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in the Shopian district. His brother Pintu who was also present at the spot sustained injuries.

Notably, incidents of targeted killing have recently witnessed a rise in the valley. Earlier in May, around three civilians including a Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, a female Hindu teacher Rajni Bala, three-off duty police officers were killed by terrorists. Later in June, a bank manager Vijay Kumar was also shot dead by terrorists in his office in Kulgam district.

