J&K: Security Forces Kill Two Terrorists In Shopian Encounter; 1 Officer Attains Martyrdom

In a major success in the anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces killed two terrorists, in an encounter in Shopian district on Tuesday. The operation was jointly launched by the J&K Police, the army and CRPF. After killing two terrorists, the JKP said two AK rifle and one pistol were recovered from the encounter site.

"With today's operation at Mehloora by Shopian Police along with Local RR unit in which two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) are neutralized and both of them are from Kulgam " Inspector General Police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar told Republic.

On Monday evening, terrorists shot dead a police officer while he was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque terrorists in Chandpora Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was rushed to Bijbehara sub-district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Bhat was presently posted at Police Training Centre in Lethpora in Pulwama district.

Giving details, the spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Police said that at about “1830 hours terrorists fired upon a police inspector identified as Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat son of Mohammad Ramzan Bhat resident of Chandpora Kanelwan near his residence. The officer received gunshot injuries and was evacuated to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom”.

“Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” he said.

To pay honour and respect to slain, a wreath-laying ceremony led by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar was held at DPL Anantnag, where floral tributes were paid to the martyr. DIG SKR, SSP’s of Anantnag, Pulwama and Awantipora besides, other officers and colleagues of the martyr also laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains of the martyr and paid rich tributes to the martyr.

Pertinently, last week, state police chief Dilbag Singh had claimed that over 180 terrorists have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

“This year so far, 75 successful operations have been done in which 180 terrorists have been killed and 138 OGWs and associates have been held by security forces.”

Lt Governor condemns killing of the inspector in Anantnag

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has condemned the killing of Police Inspector, Mohammad Ashraf who was shot by terrorists in Anantnag. The inspector was shot dead while he was returning home after offering prayers in a local mosque.

The Lt Governor expressed his anguish over the killing and said that such heinous attacks are attempts to create a disturbance at a time when the Valley is witnessing an unprecedented developmental push. Our police force will remain firm against such acts of terror and perpetrators will be brought to justice, he announced.

The Lt Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. He also assured all the possible help from the government to the family of the martyred cop.

