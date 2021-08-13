Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, the security forces have arrested a terrorist from the Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday. The forces also recovered four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from him.

According to sources, a major tragedy has been averted as the terrorist was planning to target vehicles of security forces and VVIPs using magnetic IEDs, also known as "sticky bombs" ahead of Independence Day. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

On information being provided by the BSF, a joint checking party of J&K Police, BSF and Army was deployed in the district. During checking, cops apprehended a suspicious person and seized four sticky bombs and money from his possession.

In the Kishtwar district, another terrorist has been arrested with arms and ammunition. The forces recovered one grenade, one AK magazine and 30 rounds of AK from the terrorist, identified as Muzamil Hussain Shah.

This development comes a day after a terrorist attack on BJP leader Jasbir Singh's house in Rajouri district. In a grenade explosion, five members of Singh's family were injured and a minor was killed. Union Minister Jitendra Singh, condemning the attack, called it "a handiwork of those who have developed a vested interest in not allowing democratic and political processes to flourish."

Two terrorists arrested in Kishtwar, hideout busted in Mendhar

Earlier in the week, two terrorists were arrested from the Kishtwar district. According to reports, they were new recruits and were planning to carry out a major terror strike in the Kishtwar region. The terrorists were nabbed by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indian Army. Additionally, the forces have also recovered an arms cache.

In a separate incident, another terrorist hideout was busted in the Mendhar area and several AK-47 rifles and magazines were recovered from there.