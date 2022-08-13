J&K: Security Forces Step Up Vigil, Conduct Random Frisking Ahead Of Independence Day

Ahead of the Independence day celebration and keeping the recent spurt in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the security forces have increased their vigilance and conducted random frisking in several parts of the Kashmir valley including in the Baramulla area.

Accordingly, heavy security deployment is seen in the areas of Baramulla after security forces received some inputs regarding terror groups planning to do something big in the Kashmir valley. Notably, security forces consisting of Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and J&K police are on the ground as they ramp up the security in the union territory of J&K.

Security forces step up vigil in Kashmir valley

Speaking to Republic, one of the police officers deployed in the vigil said, "In wake of the recent Fidayeen attack (Rajouri suicide attack) and attack on migrant labourers in J&K, terror outfits could carry out attacks to disrupt peace and normalcy and to harm unarmed civilians as they’ve recently tried to do so."

Adding further, the officer said, "That’s why, the security has been beefed up across the Valley especially in Srinagar, Baramulla and other districts of the valley as the main Independence Day celebrations are being held in the Srinagar city."

It is significant to mention that a multi-layer security arrangement with both ground and aerial surveillance has also been deployed across the Union Territory to thwart any untoward incident during Independence Day celebrations. Bomb Defusing Squad (BDS) teams have also been deployed with sniffer dogs in case of recovery of any material such as IEDs.

Terror attacks ahead of Independence day

Notably, the development comes following the recent Fidayeen attack in Rajouri and targeted killing in the Bandipora district. Recently, the Indian army prevented a Fidayeen attack on the army's camp in Rajouri by eliminating two LeT suspected terrorists and avoided a Uri-like situation. However, four Indian army soldiers attained martyrdom while fighting for the country in the Rajouri attack. Whereas on the other hand, terrorists in Bandipora in a targeted killing shot down a non-local labourer named Mohd Amrez in the wee hours of Friday.