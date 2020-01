Intelligence agencies and security forces are reviewing arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day function in Jammu and Kashmir on a daily basis. The main Republic Day parade and flag hoisting take place in the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu city where Governor NN Vohra is scheduled to take the salute. More than 1,000 security men have been deployed to secure the venue. After the final rehearsal of the parade on Saturday, its overall security will be handed over to the army.