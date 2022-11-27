J&K SIA To Attach Jamaat-e-Islami Properties Worth ₹1000 Cr As Terror-crackdown Continues

In its relentless pursuit against terror financing, Jammu and Kashmir’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) is set to attach 188 Jamaat E Islami (JeI) properties across the state on November 26. The properties to be attached are expected to be worth around ₹ 1000 crore.

The move is aimed to choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements & terror networks in J&K. Notably SIA in the past few days raided several JeI locations.

JeI continues terror financing despite the ban

Earlier, SIA raided over 11 JeI properties in Anantnag and also sealed a property at Jablipora in the South Kashmir district on the recommendation of the SIA and on the orders of the district magistrate, citing SIA case, which said the property is notified under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Another set of SIA raids against JeI in the Shopian district was conducted on November 10 wherein, a dozen properties of the terrorist organisation were searched, suspected of funding the terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. While some of the properties included empty buildings, other properties belonged to the JeI members. One of the assets was a non-functional school building.

The SIA presented before the District Magistrate the evidence, in return, the DM barred the terrorist outfit from access to the properties under Section 8 of the UAPA.

Properties worth ₹100 Cr attached recently

In the past few days, around 20 properties worth around ₹ 100 crores have been attached by the State Investigation Agency (SIA).

Despite the ban by MHA in Feb 2019, Jamaat E Islami was continuing its activities and using funds from these properties for its secessionist activities.

IMAGE: ANI/TWITTER