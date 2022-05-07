J&K: SIA Raids Multiple Locations In Kashmir Over Illegal Sale Of SIM Cards

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in South Kashmir. The raids, that are currently underway, come as a crackdown against the misuse of SIM cards and their fraudulent sale by vendors in the region. The crackdown comes in the face of increasing misuse of SIM cards by terrorists and narcotics smugglers.

The J&K SIA carried out searches on 19 premises spread all over Kashmir in connection with 11 different FIRs registered. The searches came pertaining to the misuse of SIM cards by terrorists, their OGW associates, narcotics smugglers and other criminals. The majority of the premises searched belonged to Point of Sale (PoS) vendors who sold cards in violation of Department of Telecom regulations. According to sources, the SIM card details were even forged by these vendors.

The police launched the crackdown on the misuse of SIM cards after preliminary evidence in the probing cases strongly indicated that the SIMs were procured to help the terrorists in maintaining their communication. The cards were reportedly being used by militants for communication with their associates and handlers across the border and other modules inside J&K.

Police warns strict action against fraudulent SIM card sellers in J&K amid SIA raids

According to the latest update, the raids were conducted in shops as well as at the residences of individuals who run mobile shops in J&K. Apart from Srinagar and Budgam, searches were also carried out in locations in Ichgam and Sholipora. South Kashmir’s Lassipora and Chandgam area of Pulwama besides the Braw Bandina area of Awantipora and Chawalgam area of Kulgam were other locations searched by the SIA. The agency is currently raiding the residences and shops of persons dealing with the selling of mobile phones and sim cards and is collecting data pertaining to the related cases.

According to sources, the Government is currently considering making it an offence for a person to willingly give his/her SIM card to a person other than a family member for occasional and emergency use. Police also informed that action will be taken against PoS SIM card sellers and subscribers who obtain SIM cards in excess of six cards. “PoS SIM card sellers and individual subscribers who voluntarily come to the police station and surrender their excess SIM cards would escape criminal liability”, said a senior police officer amid searches in the region.

“PoS SIM card sellers who have issued SIM cards in different names using the photo of one person are also likely to be searched. If found guilty, they are likely to be arrested besides being blacklisted from all government benefits and contracts”, police sources added. The police have also revealed that strict action would be taken against any seller providing SIM cards to individuals without authorised identity documents.

(Image: Republic)