J&K: SIA Raids Several Locations In Baramulla, Poonch & Kupwara In Terror Funding Case

Teams of the State Investigation Agency (SIA), on Wednesday, carried out raids across Jammu & Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case. Sources have revealed that the SIA raids are underway in a total of seven locations in North Kashmir in Baramulla, Poonch, and Kupwara regions. At least two locations are being raided in Baramulla, including one related to a shopkeeper, three locations in Kupwara, and two in Poonch, by the agency.

Raids by the SIA, the nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) come weeks after the latter carried out searches across nine locations in Kashmir valley, four locations in Srinagar, and five locations in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The raids were in connection with the recovery of 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds, and one silencer from four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba’s offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) in May this year.

“During the subsequent inquiry, four persons, namely (i) Aamir Mushtaq Ganie S/o Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie (il) Ajlan Altaf Bhat S/o Mohd Altaf Bhat, (lli) Adnan Ehsan Wani S/o Ehsan Ul Haq Wani and (iv) Numair Shabir S/o Shabir Ahmad Shah have been arrested by Police and on their instance, 15 Nos. of Pistols, 30 Nos, of Magazines, 300 rounds and 1 Scorpio vehicle have been recovered,” the NIA FIR copy said.

Last month, the Jammu Police busted a major terror module that was receiving multiple consignments of Arms and Ammunition dropped via drones controlled through Pakistan. J&K Police arrested three persons identified as Habib, Faisal Muneer, and Miayan Sohail. It was suspected that Faisal Muneer was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers for more than two-and-half years and received more than 15 drone-dropped consignments dropped at multiple locations at Samba and Kathua. These consignments received by Habib were further carried to Jammu and delivered to different persons on the directions of Faisal.