J&K: Srinagar Police Raids Residences Of 3 Advocates In Link With Adv Babar Qadri's Murder

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out raids at the residences of three lawyers in connection with the murder investigation of Advocate advocate Syed Babar Qadri, informed Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar. The searches are being carried out at the residences of Advocate Manzoor Dar, Muzzaffar Mohd including former Kashmir High Court Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police informed, "Srinagar police conducting searches at the residence of Adv Miyan Qayoom, Adv Manzoor Dar and Adv Muzzaffar Mohd in connection with further investigation of murder of Adv Babar Qadri, FIR No 62/2020 of Police Station Lal Bazar".

A group of policemen arrived at Qayoom's Barzulla residence early on Wednesday morning to carry out the searches. Qayoom is the father-in-law of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court judge Justice Javed Iqbal Wani.

Babar Qadri killing

On September 24, 2020, a gunman fired upon advocate Syed Babar Qadri around 6:25 pm from a point-blank range, killing him on the spot. Qadri, a resident of Srinagar’s Hawal area, had been practising law in Jammu and Kashmir for over a decade. He also took part in TV debates as a panellist. His social media posts were known to generate controversies.

In his last Facebook video, Qadri had accused Bar Association lawyers of planning to kill him. Qadri had also accused Mian Qayoom of using terrorists and Pakistani agencies to stifle opposition within the Bar and turning it into an extension of Geelani’s Hurriyat faction. He had also criticized senior lawyers for sending their children to the US and other foreign countries to study while provoking the children of the common citizens to pick up guns and stones.

According to police, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saqib Manzoor, who was killed in an encounter last year, was responsible for Qadri's killing.

