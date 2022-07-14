J&K: Suspected IED Found On Jammu-Poonch National Highway; BDS Team Examining Explosive

A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found in J&K's Domana area of Jammu district on the Jammu-Poonch National Highway 144-A on Thursday. Notably, the suspected item was found by the Indian Army jawans who noticed the item during their road inspection. Immediately after this, the traffic of the Jammu-Poonch NH 144-A in the area has been suspended and a cordon and search operation has been initiated. Accordingly, the Bomb Defusing Squad (BDS) of the Indian Army has also reached the spot and is examining the suspected IED.

The J&K police officials, as well as other officials from security forces, reached the spot after the information of the suspected IED was found on the morning of Thursday. Notably, security has been tightened in the area where the IED was found with traffic on the National Highway connecting to Jammu and Poonch suspended. It is pertinent to mention that the recovery of the IED has been found close to the important installation of the Indian Army.

As per the preliminary information, the suspected IED will be denoted in the same area but away from the area of the recovery to avoid any damage. Accordingly, the suspected IED was dragged to a safer place where it can be denoted without damage. The suspected IED will be denoted following a proper SOP, officials informed Republic. The senior officials of BDS have been called to the spot to detonate the suspected IED.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)