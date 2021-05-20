J&K: Suspended Dy SP Davinder Singh Dismissed From Service For “Anti National Activities”

Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the dismissal of suspended Jammu and Kashmir police cop Davinder Singh who was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police on January 11, 2020, from the national highway at Qazigund. He was arrested along with three terrorists by a team led by two senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir police when he was on their way to escort terrorists to Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered his dismissal from the service in terms of sub-clause(c) of the proviso to clause(2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India. His dismissal has been ordered by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha for carrying out “Anti National Activities”.

The order

The copy of the order available with Republic Media Network reads, “WHEREAS, the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of information available that the activities of Mr. Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Under Suspension) S/o Mr. Deedar Singh R/o Overigund Tral, Pulwama are such as to warrant his dismissal from service;”.

“And whereas the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Under Suspension) S/o Mr Deedar Singh R/o Overigund Tral, Pulwama,” order further read. The order added,” Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Mr. Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Under Suspension) S/o Mr. Deedar Singh R/o Overigund Tral, Pulwama from service, with immediate effect.”

NIA charge sheet in DySP Singh case read, “Naveed Babu had made efforts to recruit gullible Muslim youths to join as a cadre of HM. He was also receiving funds from LoC traders and accused Tanveer Ahmad Wani who was an ex-president of LoC Traders Association, was providing him funds with the help of other traders based in PoK and investigation also revealed that the accused were obtaining weapons and ammunition from across the border with the help of arms smugglers and accused police officer Singh. These weapons were later used for terrorist activities”.

(Credit-PTI)