J&K: Temple Desecrated In Doda In Suspected Robbery Attempt

A temple was found desecrated in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda on Sunday. As per reports, J&K police suspect that someone attempted to take out the money from Dan Patra. The door to the temple was found vandalised, and some of the idols were seen fallen down.

Teams of the Bhaderwah Police have been dispatched and it takes them over 8 hours on foot to reach the spot. The police team would have to trek snow-clad mountains before they reach the temple, as per sources.

Notably, the temple located in Kailash Hills remains disconnected from the rest of Doda for more than 6 months due to heavy snowfall. Even now, it is disconnected from the mainland and will open late this month.

Just days ago, 25 passengers were injured after a bus coming from Jammu en route to Doda district met with an accident on the National Highway in Udhampur on Saturday, May 28. According to police officials, the bus overturned in the Battal Ballian area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. Around 18 injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, and seven were referred to the Government Medical College in Jammu.

