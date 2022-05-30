J&K: Terror Accused, Lawyer Threaten NIA Public Prosecutor; Court Issues Notice

In a shocking incident, a terrorist and her lawyer have threatened Public Prosecutor of National Investigation Advocate Vipin Kalra against appearing in Jammu Kashmir High Court, challenging bail plea of terror accused. An NIA Court in Jammu has issued notice to both Advocate Syed Azad Andrabi and Baseerat ul Ain on the application filed by NIA PP and have been asked to submit their response to the court on June 01, 2022.

The NIA prosecutor was threatened with dire consequences for appearing in High Court by terror accused Baseerat ul Ain and her lawyer Syed Andrabi on 25th May 2022. Soon after this incident, NIA Public Prosecutor moved the application in NIA Court, Jammu seeking direction to initiate contempt proceedings and to dismiss the bail application as Baseerat ul Ain has violated the bail conditions.

The NIA public prosecutor in his application said, “That yesterday i.e., 25.05.2022 at around 02.00 PM I, was intimidated by advocate Mr. Syed Azad Andrabi and Baseerat ul Ain that you should not appear against Baseerat ul Ain on 30.05.2022 before Honble High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and in case I do so I will have to bear dire consequences and not only this we would object/challenge your locus standi as PP of NIA before trial Court. After hearing these unexpected words from both, I said, "both of you are welcome to take any kind of objection/plea against me but you can't obstruct me from discharging my statutory duties”."

It is pertinent to mention that Advocate Kalra is working with National Investigation Agency as public prosecutor and representing the NIA before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and District Court Jammu, handling some high-profile cases such as Pulwama terror attack case, DSP Devender Singh case and Handwara narco terror case.

NIA on August 04. 2021 filed charge sheet against six terrorists including Baseerat-ul-Ain in case linked to conspiracy by Lashker-e-Mustafa(LeM), working at the behest of Jaish-e-Mohammed, to carry out terrorist activities in J&K. Lashker-e-Mustafa, is an off-shoot of proscribed terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The group Lashker-e-Mustafa was tactically formed to evade scrutiny forces and ease the international pressure on JeM after the attack on CRPF convoy at Lethpora, Pulwama on 14th of February 2019.

