J&K: Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Awantipora

An unidentified terrorist has been killed by security forces in an encounter in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Awantipora district, police said on Thursday. Officials said the encounter had erupted in Maghama area of Tral on Thursday morning.

A joint team of SoG Awantipora, Indian Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) had launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorist in the area. Officials said that as the joint team of forces approached, the hiding terrorist fired upon them which was retaliated and triggered an encounter.

Security forces have stepped up the offensive in the Kashmir Valley and killed more than 167 terrorists in operations since the beginning of this year. Several of these encounters have taken place in south Kashmir, which is considered the hotbed of terrorism in the Kashmir Valley.

READ | J&K: Khag BDC Chairman Bhupinder Singh Killed By Terrorists In Dalwash Village

JeM terrorist killed

Pertinently on 22 September, a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces in the Nowhard Chrar-i-Sharief area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The gunfight broke out after a joint team of JKP, Army’s 53-Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Chrar-i-Sharief around 5 PM. During the search operation, as the presence of the terrorist got ascertained he was given an opportunity to surrender, however instead he started firing indiscriminately and threw grenades upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

READ | J&K: Security Forces Seize Large Stock Of Explosives From 2 Jaish Hideouts In Awantipora

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar had said the police along with the army had launched several operations from the beginning of the current year and were practically launching search operations on a daily basis and had inducted special forces into different areas of Valley. He appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and other special forces for exercising utmost restraint, thereby ensuring a clean operation with no collateral damage.

READ | J&K: 176 Terrorists Eliminated In 72 Operations This Year, Informs Police

READ | J&K: 'Development Has Potential To Beat Terrorism,' Say Pulwama Saffron Farmers