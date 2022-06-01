J&K: Terrorists Fire At Civilian In Shopian; Condition Stable After Being Hospitalised

Terrorists fired upon a civilian in the Rakh-Chiden Keegam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday. In the attack, the civilian, identified as Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, sustained a gunshot injury in the leg. He has been shifted to the hospital. His condition is said to be stable, police said.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired upon a civilian identified as Farooq Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh near his residence Rakh-Chidren Keegam area of Shopian. In this terror incident, he had sustained gunshot injuries in his leg and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries and his condition is said to be stable," J&K Police said in a statement.

A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of law. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched. "Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime," the statement said.

Hindu school teacher shot dead by terrorists in J&K

Hindu school teacher, Rajni Bala, was shot dead by terrorists inside a school in Kulgam district on Tuesday. Bala's was the second killing of a Kashmir Pandit in the valley in May. On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was murdered inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

It was the seventh targeted killing in the valley in May. While four of the victims were civilians, three were off-duty policemen.

Amid the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will hold an urgent meeting over the Kashmiri Pandit killings, sources said. The meeting is scheduled for Friday, June 3, in Delhi in which NSA Doval and J&K DGP and concerned officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs will take part.