J&K: Terrorists Fire At Police Constable In Anantnag; Leave Him Severely Injured

In a major update from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a police constable has been attacked by terrorists at the Boweera area of Anantnag. The constable has been identified as Feroz Ahmed and is said to have received a leg injury. Ahmed has been currently shifted to the Military hospital in Srinagar, where his situation is reported to be stable. As per sources, the constable was first asked to come out of his residence, following which, the terrorists fired on his leg.

This comes amid the Amarnath Yatra, which has already begun since June 30. The yatra will culminate on August 11. The yatra passes through two routes - the Pahalgam route in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Sonamarg tourist resort in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir. Notably, the Amarnath Yatra route passes through Anantnag, where this incident has taken place. Another route passes through the Sonamarg tourist resort in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.

Tight security arrangements are being made by the J&K police, along with Army, CISF, and other forces, in South Kashmir. Terrorists have been trying to disrupt the peace on the ground. Security arrangements have also been made in Central Kashmir.

Amarnath Yatra 2022

Meanwhile, five pilgrims have died since the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra this year, even as over 40,000 devotees have so far visited the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Sunday. A pilgrim by the name Virinder Gupta is missing from the yatra's Chandanwari-Sheshnag route. Of the five deceased, three passed away due to cardiac arrests: Jai Prakash from Delhi died at Chandanwari, Devender Tayal (53) from Bareily collapsed at Lower Cave and Lipo Sharma (40) from Bihar died at Qazigund camp, the officials said.