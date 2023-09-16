J&K: 3 Terrorists Killed In Baramulla; Pak Army Backed Infiltration Bid, Says Indian Army

Three terrorists were neutralised as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, September 16. In a press briefing, the Army revealed that the infiltration bid was supported by the Pakistan Army.

The Joint Operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and intelligence agencies was launched in the Hathlanga forward area in the Uri sector of the north Kashmir district.

Brigadier PMS Dhillon, Commander of the Pir Panjal Brigade said, "Based on specific inputs, in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police and intel agencies, an infiltration bid was foiled today. Three terrorists tried to infiltrate and were engaged by alert troops."

Pak Army tried to exfiltrate terrorists, says Indian Army

Brigadier PMS Dhillon said that two terrorists were eliminated and their bodies were recovered. However, the retrieval of the body of the third terrorist was interfered by firing by the Pakistani post in the vicinity on LoC.

"This shows that the Pakistan government helps the terrorists to infiltrate Indian territory. The modus operandi of terrorists is that they take advantage of the bad weather. The way they (Pakistan Army) tried to exfiltrate the terrorists shows the intentions of Pakistan," Brigadier PMS Dhillon said.

The infiltration bid and the subsequent encounter come at a time when an operation is underway in Anantnag district to neutralise terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in a hilly terrain. The gunfight entered its fourth day on Saturday.

An alert has also been sounded in Kishtwar wherein security forces have moved towards Kashmir's upper reaches near the Singhpora area adjoining Anantnag, SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal stated. The Army and Kashmir Police have been patrolling the area and keeping a close watch for the past three days.