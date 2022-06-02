J&K: Three Soldiers Injured In Blast Inside Private Vehicle In Shopian, Say Police

Three soldiers suffered injuries after a privately hired vehicle exploded in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, police said on Thursday. The soldiers have been hospitalised and further investigation is underway. According to a statement by the Kashmir Zone police, the blast took place due to a grenade or an improvised explosive device (IED) planted inside the vehicle.

"A blast took place inside a private, hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian. 3 soldiers were injured and shifted to hospital. Nature and source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of the blast being investigated, and will be shared," an early-morning tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read, quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Civilian was shot at by terrorists in Shopian

The incident comes a day after a civilian was shot at by terrorists in the Shopian district. His condition was said to be stable. The union territory has seen an uptick in targeted attacks on civilians in recent months. Earlier this week, a school teacher - Rajni Bala - died of bullet injuries after she was shot at by terrorists in the Samba district.

The woman's death evoked widespread condemnation in the Valley. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and others condemned the killing.

Notably, in May, Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat was shot dead and Rajni Bala's murder is the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month. Three victims were off-duty policemen and four were civilians.