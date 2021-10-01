J-K: Man Held Over Police Inspector’s Killing In Srinagar

A man accused of being involved in the killing of a police inspector in the Nowgam area in Srinagar has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Inspector Parvez Ahmad was shot dead by militants when he was on his way to the mosque to offer prayers in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city on June 22 this year.

"Police in Srinagar have arrested one accused involved in the killing of Inspector Parvez Ahmad. He has been identified as Muheeb Bashir Dar, a resident of Manganwagi," a police spokesman said.

He said Dar also is involved in many other terror-related incidents.

Meanwhile, a militant of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

"On a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists and their planning to attack security forces, a joint checkpoint was established at Mujhmarg Junction," the spokesman said.

He said a suspicious person was intercepted who on seeing the search party tried to flee but was apprehended.

"He has been identified as Kamran Bashir Hajam, an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT," the spokesman.

One hand grenade and 29 rounds of 7.62 mm caliber pistol were recovered from his possession, he said.

