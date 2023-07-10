J-K Moving Towards Peace With Crackdown On Separatists, Steps Taken To Curtail Terrorism

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved drastically as the victims of violence have come out openly to express gratitude to the government of India for establishing peace, harmony in the society and ensuring inclusive growth in the newly carved union territory.

“We thanked the administration for providing us with a platform to share their views and project issues and demands,” said a terror victim at Rajbhawan while interacting with Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha.

L-G Sinha lauded the significant contribution of civilian victims of terrorism, social and peace activists, PRI members and tribal community in the growth and transformation of Jammu Kashmir into a peaceful region.

"The dreams and ambitions of a progressive society can be fulfilled only in conditions of peace. Society should be vigilant against a few elements trying to disrupt peace and harmony. It is our collective responsibility to foil their efforts," the Lt Governor said.

Pertinently, Union territory has witnessed impressive improvement in security scenario and fast-paced progress thus resulting in improved investments in multiple sectors after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A from the Indian Constitution.

Steps taken to push security measures

Not a single civilian was killed in any law and order incident in Kashmir after August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated by the centre, according to reports. Police and security forces have followed the policy of ‘Zero Tolerance’ against terrorism and have acted strongly against terrorists. They have also been given a free hand to deal with terrorism.

Since then, several local-grown terror outfits have also been banned and declared unlawful by the Indian government in a preventive measure to restore peace in J-K.

The Centre in 2019 declared ‘Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K)’ as an unlawful association under the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

JeI (J&K), which is responsible for the formation of Hizbul Mujahidin (HM- locally grown terror outfit) has also been banned. JKLF (Yasin Malik faction) was also declared unlawful association under the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Elections in J-K crucial for restoring democracy

The Government has re-vitalized grass-root democracy in J-K by conducting elections peacefully for the first time in 2018 for Urban Local bodies after 2005 and for Panchayats after 2011.

There was an active participation of the people in these elections and the overall polling percentage was above 74 per cent. More than 3,652 Sarpanches and 23,629 Panches were elected in these elections.

Panchayats have been empowered and made more accountable towards the public. While direct elections were held for Sarpanches, the financial powers of Panchayats have been increased 10 times.

About 20 Departments have been brought under the Panchayati Raj system as the government is committed to integrated and coordinated development of all three regions of the State, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Crackdown on separatists

The crackdown on terror funding to separatist leaders and their sympathisers by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has caused a significant dent in their activities in Kashmir.

While most of the separatist leaders, including JKLF chief Yasin Malik, have been put behind bars by the NIA in terror funding case, Hurriyat chairman Mirwiaz Umar Farooq has also been completely curtailed.

Even the chairperson of radical Dukhtaran-e-Millat (Daughters of Faith), Asiya Indrabi along with her associates Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen were arrested and put behind bars in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Attempt to revive JKLF and Hurriyat?

Around 40 separatist leaders and their supporters were detained in Srinagar on Sunday (July 9) in a police raid, which was aimed at “disallowing revival of the separatist Hurriyat and the J-K Liberation Front (JKLF)."

“A Search was conducted on the basis of credible info about the meeting of some ex-trts of JKLF & erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar. They were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification. The inquiry has started, prima facie it came out that they were planning to revive JKLF & Hurriyat,” a J&K Police spokesman said in a Tweet.