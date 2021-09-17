J-K: Police Arrest Man With 177 Kgs Of Poppy Husk

The police have recovered 177 kilograms of poppy husk from a Punjab-bound truck on the outskirts of Jammu city here, officials said.

A driver of the truck has also been arrested, they said.

Based on the specific inputs, a police team intercepted the truck coming from Srinagar on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and nabbed Namneet Singh, the driver of the vehicle and a resident of Punjab's Harbanspura on Thursday night, they said.

After searching the vehicle, over 177 kilograms of poppy husk was recovered, they said.

The drugs were concealed in the truck, they said, adding that a case has been registered at Jhajjar Kotli police station, they said.

Investigations revelaed that the poppy husk originated from the valley. Intensive questioning is being done to know about the other accomplices of the accused, they added.

