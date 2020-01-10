J&K Police Nab 6 Thieves In Rajouri, Recover Stolen Property Worth Lakhs

On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir police nabbed a gang of thieves in Rajouri district who had allegedly stolen items like mobiles and laptops worth lakhs. As per details released by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the gang of six thieves was operating in the town area. Post-investigation, the police team was able to recover stolen property "worths lakhs of rupees" from the accused gang members.

*Gang of thieves busted by #Rajouri Police, 06 thieves nabbed*

J&K Police in #Rajouridistrict has achieved a big success by busting a gang of thieves operating in & around Rajouri town and have recovered stolen property worth lakhs of rupees from accused. pic.twitter.com/a5SreP993H — Police Media Centre Jammu (@ZPHQJammu) January 10, 2020

The police released details of their operation on the Police Media Centre Jammu's official twitter handle on Friday along with a picture of the goods as well as the people who were nabbed. Further details are awaited.

