Jadavpur Ragging Case: Bengal Govt Forms 4-member Panel To Probe, Seeks Report In 2 Weeks

The West Bengal Govt on Thursday constituted a four-member fact-finding committee in connection with the death of a student of Jadavpur University. The entire row erupted after the 18-year-old first-year student Swapnodeep Kundu had mysteriously died after falling from the second-floor balcony of one of the hostels of the university and his dead body was found naked.

4-member fact-finding committee to probe the case

The released notification stated that a competent authority in the Department of Higher Education in the government of West Bengal has taken a serious view on the incident of the unfortunate death of a first-year student within the campus of the Jadavpur University due to alleged ragging which is under investigation.

Taking note of certain administrative lapses and infrastructure gaps at Jadavpur University, a fact-finding committee has been formed to identify the same. The four-member panel will consist of:-

Vice Chairperson (Academic), West Bengal State Council of Higher Education-Chairperson.

Special Commissioner, University Branch, Department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal

Director of Public Instruction, West Bengal

Member-Secretary, West Bengal State Council of Higher Education- Convener

The committee has been asked to function with immediate effect and submit the report to concerned authorities within two weeks from the date of issue of the order.

Jadavpur University student dies by suicide

An undergraduate student, Swapnodeep Kundu, fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday, August 9, and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 4.30 am the next day. He received multiple injuries and was undergoing treatment at the KPC Medical College, said the police adding that the deceased had called his mother at 9 pm and talked regarding his fear 'about something'.

In an official statement, the police said "On 09.08.23 around 23.45 hrs, one first-year student of Jadavpur University (Subject-Bengali) namely Swapnodeep Kundu ( M/18 Yrs) S/O Ramprasad Kundu of P.S- Bagula, Hanskhali, Nadia somehow fell down from the balcony of 2nd floor of Jadavpur University Main Hostel ( Building No.A2) (Jadavpur PS area). He received multiple injuries and was undergoing treatment at KPC Medical College. He succumbed to his injuries at 4:30 am today."