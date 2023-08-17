Jadavpur ragging Case: NCPCR Seeks Report From Bengal DGP & University Registrar In 7 Days

A week after the death of a first year student of Jadavpur university Swapnadeep Kundu in a ragging case, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has now asked West Bengal DGP and the Jadavpur university Registrar to investigate the case and submit a report to the commission on the reasons behind the death of the minor from the hostel.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo writes to Jadavpur University Registrar

The child rights body has come across news reports regarding the death of minor Swapnadeep Kundu, a first year undergraduate student of Bengali (Honours) at Jadavpur University in West Bengal's Kolkata, where it has been alleged that the victim student died after falling from the balcony of the second floor of the main hostel building. According to the reports, the family of the victim has alleged that their son was a victim of ragging.

It has further come to light that the identified suspects allegedly forced Kundu to cut his hair in a specific style and subjected him to a humiliating introduction session where he was asked to provide physical details to his senior. Through the reports, it has also been reported that there was an element of sexual harassment in the ragging of the deceased. Furthermore, the Commission has been apprised that there were no CCTV cameras installed in the hostel premises, which is a violation of the UGC Guidelines on safety of students on and off campuses of higher educational institutions.



In view of the details received by the Commission, NCPCR has deemed it appropriate to take suo-moto cognisance under Sections 13/ (1) (j) of CPCR Act, 2005 since there is a prima-facie violation of various provisions of Laws and UGC Regulations on Curbing The Menace Of Ragging In Higher Educational Institutions, 2009.



The Commission has also requested offices to inquire into the matter and submit a detailed report to the Commission within seven days of receipt of the notice.

Student delegation writes to Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari

Further, a student delegation from Jadavpur University submitted a deputation to Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Leader of Opposition, wherein they made known the voice of students against left-wing extremists, rising radicalism in the campus, lawlessness, and negligence of state administration. After meeting the students, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the left extremists are being supported by the Mamata Banerjee government and several harassment cases are taking place in the university campus but hardly any cases are being reported as the University administration is working at the behest of the Mamata Banerjee government.

''The arrested student is from Jammu and Kashmir, and was given OBC 'A' certificate. An enquiry should happen as to how did he manage to get this residential certificate,'' Adhikari stated. He further said, ''We will take up the issue and will protest against the Bengal government and raise our voices for the students. Such things should not happen in the university and ragging is banned and if it is happening, then why are the Hostel authorities not keeping an eye? Why is no CCTV camera being used there? That certainly proves that something is fishy and university is hiding the truth,'' the Leader of Opposition said as he criticised the Trinamool Congress-led government.