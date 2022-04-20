Jahangirpuri Demolition: Cleric Asks Why NDMC Didn't Serve Notice Before Demolition Drive

Muslim cleric Maulana Saif Abbas criticized the anti-encroachment drive carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Wednesday and questioned why the people were not served a notice before the demolition.

The NDMC razed constructions including sheds and shops that were allegedly illegally constructed in Jahangirpuri C Block, where violent clashes broke out between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday. Nine people including eight police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting incident with one policeman even sustaining a bullet injury.

At least 20 JCBs began bulldozing illegal establishments in Jahangirpuri until shortly after the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the demolition exercise.

Speaking to Republic, cleric Maulana Saif Abbas said, "The poor people, whose houses have been demolished, where will they go? Their shops have been completely destroyed, along with all their belongings, will this not raise unemployment? They should have at least given 24 hours of prior notice."

Stating that both communities have suffered losses in the demolition, the cleric asked, "What will they do now?"

Supreme Court stays Jahangirpuri demolition

The Supreme Court stayed the demolition conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation and ordered status quo until Thursday when an appropriate bench will take up the matter.

Amid the charge that the anti-encroachment drive was linked to the Jahangirpuri violence, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh contended that the NDMC routinely demolishes illegal construction and encroachments on government land. Lamenting the attempt to look at this action through a political prism, he maintained that the authorities won't discriminate against anyone but will demolish illegal structures.

Following the court order, Singh remarked, "We will follow the honorable Supreme Court's order. I will talk to my officers now, perhaps they might have received some communication. I will call the Commissioner and stop this drive."

Delhi violence

A violent clash erupted between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri that left nine people injured.

A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident. National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes. The Delhi police are conducting drone surveillance to keep a vigil over the Central District.