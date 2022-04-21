Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive: 'My Shop Was Legal' Says Shopkeeper; 'Will Move SC'

A day after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpur, Ganesh Gupta, who was among the unfortunate people whose shops were demolished, said that he will move the Supreme Court and demand compensation.

On Thursday, while speaking to the media, Gupta showed his documents and stated that his shop was legal and he has the papers from the year 1977. Despite having the license, his shop was demolished and now he has to bear the loss of around Rs 8-10 lakh, he added. Although the Supreme Court halted the demolition, it was too late for Ganesh Gupta as his shop was already razed.

'My shop was legal'

"No compensation was given. My shop was legal and I have all the papers, NOC from 1977 that was allotted by Delhi Civic Body. My shop was authorised. I am bearing the loss of 8-10 lakhs. Our shop didn't have the first floor only the boards were there. We have electricity, water, and sewer connection as well," he said.

On being asked about the Supreme Court's stays order, Gupta said, "The order doesn't matter to me as I have already faced the loss. I didn't receive any sort of notice in advance over demolition. I asked them to see my papers but they didn't listen and ran the bulldozer over my shop. There are other illegal constructions so why do I have to face injustice. I will further meet the MCD officers and take the matter to the court."

Jahangirpuri demolition drive stayed by SC

On Wednesday, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive against illegally constructed slums and shops in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The NDMC, in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The demolition operation comes just a few days after eight policemen and one civilian were injured in a stone-pelting incident during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Additionally, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has stated that the civic body was carrying out the drive because people of the area complained regarding road blockage and traffic issues, and not as a retaliation to the Hanuman Jayanti procession. The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive.

(Image: Republic/ANI)