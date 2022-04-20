Jahangirpuri Residents Say 'encroachments Illegal & Demolition Equal But Why No Notice?'

Bulldozers of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) arrived in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Wednesday morning to demolish illegal encroachments in the area, a matter that required considerable security presence at the spot due to the clashes witnessed there just days earlier.

Residents of Jahangirpuri asserted that because of a few people, everyone is punished. Locals termed the NDMC's anti- encroachment drive as illegal and claimed selective demolitions are being done in Jahangirpuri. However, some of the persons whose properties were destroyed in the drive also asserted that there is equality in terms of femolition, or rather, there wasn't a case of it being targeted at a particular community.

Talking to Republic TV, a Jahangirpuri resident named Namita stated, “Since April 16, we haven't been able to live peacefully. Everyone is agitated, no official is trying to suppress the communal clash with definite law and order, we aren’t sending our children to school due to extreme vandalism in the Jahangirpuri area. Our life has come to a complete halt due ongoing communal violence which has no end in Jahangirpuri.”

Residents of Jahangirpuri complained that they received no notice about the encroachment drive. Local residents stated, “No notice was given to us and all this have been carried out with vengeance in mind.” Some, nonetheless, conceded that the encroachments were illegal.

However, there is a heavy police presence in the area to provide security to the officials of the civic agency and senior police officers are personally present on the spot to focus on the law and order situation.

The drive began in the morning and continued for some time after the Supreme Court ordered a status-quo. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said that the matter would be listed for hearing on Thursday, and until the court comes to a decision, status-quo should be maintained.

However, the anti-encroachment drive went on for a while at Jahangirpuri by North Delhi Municipal Corporation despite the order from the Supreme Court.

The court was hearing a plea filed by senior advocate Dushyant Dave. “Something serious requires your immediate intervention. This is about a completely unconstitutional and illegal demolition which has been ordered in the Jahangirpuri area, where riots took place last week. No notice has been served. There is a provision for appeal under the Municipal Corporation Act. We have filed a provisional application(before SC). It was supposed to start at 2 PM but they started the demolition today morning at 9 AM knowing that we will mention,” Dave had said before the bench. After the Supreme Court's hearing, the Delhi High Court refrained from holding its own hearing in the matter.