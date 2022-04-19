Jahangirpuri Violence: 6 Of One Family Among 23 Arrested; Accused's Wife Pleads Innocence

Six people of a family, including a minor, have been arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the April 16 Jahangirpuri Shobha Yatra violence.

So far, a total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident in which eight police personnel and a civilian were injured.

Delhi Police said they have arrested people from “both communities” for the riots. Those arrested include all the men of a family belonging to “one particular community”. They have been identified as Suken Sarkar, Suresh Sarkar (his brother), Neeraj and Suraj (Suken’s two sons), and Sukeen’s brother-in-law Sujit. Police have also detained Suken’s minor son.

After the arrest, Suken’s wife Durga Sarkar told ANI, “My husband, brother-in-law, three sons and my brother have been arrested by the police. They are all innocent. They were on the chariot in the procession and stones were pelted at him. A brick was thrown at my husband. His brother suffered severe injuries to his head, but despite this, they saved the Hanuman idol.”

Arrested Sujit’s wife Meenu said, “My husband has been arrested by the police. He was pulling the chariot in the Shobha Yatra. He told that 5-6 people came from the mosque and asked them to stop the loudspeaker and stop chanting Jai Shri Ram.”

“When the people in the procession refused, hundreds of people came out with swords and attacked the procession. My husband ran to save his life”, added Meenu.

According to Meenu, her husband did not participate in stone-pelting and said “he would only do it for self-defence. If someone comes to kill me, should I not try to protect myself?” she asked.

“My husband knows all the people who actually started the riot. But despite this, the other community became heroes, our people became villains. We live in Hindustan and it is our right to chant Jai Shri Ram.”

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last Saturday. Some people, including policemen, have been injured.

(With inputs from agency)