Jahangirpuri Violence: Accused Ansar 'reached Shobha Yatra, Sparked Violence' Says Police

While seeking the remand of Ansar- the main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence, the Delhi Police explained his role to a court in the national capital on Monday. In the order copy accessed by Republic TV, it came to light that the Shobha Yatra commenced from the E Block of Jahangirpuri and was scheduled to end at A-1 Motors Mangal Bazar Road, Mahendra Park. According to the police, trouble started when Ansar arrived at the spot with 4-5 persons and began arguing with members of the procession. It elaborated that this culminated in stone-pelting and a riot-like situation.

The order quoted the prosecution as saying, "The procession comprised of nearly 400 to 500 people, one chariot, two vehicles of sound system, 50-60 two-wheelers and various devotees. The procession was initially peaceful but at around 6 pm, one person namely Ansar came with 4 to 5 associates and started arguing with members of the procession. The arguments culminated into stone-pelting, stampede. Though the police tried to pacify the situation, but the stone-pelting and raising of slogans gained momentum."

It added, "Nearly 40 to 50 tear shells were also fired after giving due warning to the crowd. It is further submitted that SI Meda Lal, PS Jahangir Puri sustained bullet injuries due to the riot situation that was created on the spot and 6-7 police officers, public persons received injuries. Damage was caused to vehicles."

While sending Ansar and co-accused Saleem to police custody for two days, the court ruled, "The role of each accused has to be ascertained in detail in order to trace the entire chain of the incident. Further, the weapons used and their illegal sources has to be unearthed. It is further stated that the investigation is at a very nascent stage and the remaining accused persons are yet to be apprehended. Further, the sustained interrogation of the accused is required to ascertain the complete conspiracy and the mastermind behind the same."

#RepublicExclusive | Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police exposes role of riot-accused Ansar in court



Police states Ansar reached Shobha Yatra with 5 people and sparked violence



Tune in - https://t.co/sCfkLaP6ot… pic.twitter.com/73x2J2h8RY — Republic (@republic) April 19, 2022

Read the full court order here:

Delhi violence

In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Subsequently, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place. An FIR was filed under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. So far, the police arrested 24 persons in connection with this case.