Jahangirpuri Violence: CCTV Exposes Pre-planned Conspiracy; Lathis, Arms Were Amassed

Eyewitnesses of the Jahangirpuri violence confirmed to Republic TV that the communal violence was a pre-meditated conspiracy and snubbed theories that clashes broke out nearby the mosque upon intrusion from either community. In addition, nearby CCTV footage and visuals accessed by authorities unearthed the alleged pre-planning of the recent Delhi violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession carried out in the northwest of the capital city.

Jahangirpuri violence allegedly premeditated conspiracy, as per evidence

An initial probe by Delhi Police revealed the Shobha Yatra procession was peaceful until the procession crossed the Jama Masjid wherein one Ansar, along with his four companions, struck into an argument with the members of Yatra and obstructed its movement.

Now, fresh shreds of evidence revealed that alleged miscreants amassed tools, and lathis (bamboo sticks) a day prior to the riots and they were present in the strength of a crowd in the Jahangirpuri area that fell prey to mob violence. Also, pre-riots tape and clips have shown elements preparing for violence even before the religious procession was taken out.

Delhi violence

In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Subsequently, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place. An FIR was filed under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. So far, the police arrested 24 persons in connection with this case.